Tshwane manager endures sunburn to recover millions in unpaid bills

Mutlaneng said the campaign was necessary as the city’s credit controllers were often intimidated and threatened by non-paying clients

Tshwane municipal manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng, who is leading the campaign to disconnect non-paying customers, is suffering from sunburn as she’s been spending days on the streets trying to recover billions of rand owed to the city.



Mutlaneng says in just four days she and her team have already managed to collect around R200m, mainly from business, the government and embassies for unpaid municipal services. The campaign aims to collect around R500m...