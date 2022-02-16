Sars says it has paid bills and is only a tenant at building disconnected by City of Tshwane

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has clarified the billing issue that led to the disconnection of its water and electricity supply by the City of Tshwane.

Sars denied it has not paid for utility services after the City of Tshwane disconnected water and electricity supplies to a building housing the Sars office.

Sars said it was only a tenant at the Ashlea Gardens building and was up to date with its payments for all services.

“We wish to put it on record that the building occupied by the organisation does not belong to Sars. It is a leased property and, to date, all services have been paid for, in full and on time,” said Sars in a media statement.

“We sincerely apologise to taxpayers for the inconvenience that this may have caused.”

Sars said the office was currently running on a generator while it tries to engage the owners of the property to have the matter attended to urgently.

​The statement came after the municipality recently embarked on a campaign to disconnect water and lights of buildings housing government departments, organisations and companies that had fallen behind on their municipal bills.

The campaign has raised more than R300m for the city as organisations and government departments scrambled to avoid having municipal services cut.

Wachthuis, the police headquarters in central Pretoria, is also in arrears to the tune of R5.1m.

According to the city, the landlord for the SAPS building is Mendo Properties.