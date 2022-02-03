‘Masoyi Monster’ built water system on graves

The Mpumalanga high court heard on Wednesday how multiple murder accused Julius Mndawe had opened narrow trenches connected to water sources on top of three of the five shallow graves in his yard.

The court heard evidence from investigating officer Det-Sgt Joseph Mnisi who said on top of the other graves Mndawe had built concrete slabs where there was an incomplete house in Masoyi, outside Hazyview.

Mnisi's testimony comes just a day after Mndawe, who is dubbed the Masoyi Monster, pleaded guilty to all charges, including murder and concealment of death.

The victims are Banele Khoza, 15, Tokie Tlaka, 24, Noxolo Mdluli, 17, Felicia Mdlovu, 17, and Nomthandazo Mdluli, 19.

“The first human remains of Tlaka were found inside the yard of the accused, in his garden, next to his pit toilet. The second victim [Khoza] was also found in the garden inside the premises of the accused and the third victim [Noxolo] was found in the garden inside the yard of the accused.

“The fourth and fifth victims [Nomthandazo and Mdlovu] we found buried under the floor in an unfinished structure,” said Mnisi.

Mndawe was arrested in July 2019 after the killing of Tlaka, and was linked to her disappearance through Facebook in boxes after the deceased's sister managed to open her account and see who she was talking to before her disappearance and he was found in possession of the deceased's cellphone.