‘Masoyi Monster’ built water system on graves
The court heard evidence from investigating officer Det-Sgt Joseph Mnisi who said on top of the other graves Mndawe had built concrete slabs where there was an incomplete house in Masoyi, outside Hazyview
The Mpumalanga high court heard on Wednesday how multiple murder accused Julius Mndawe had opened narrow trenches connected to water sources on top of three of the five shallow graves in his yard.
Mnisi's testimony comes just a day after Mndawe, who is dubbed the Masoyi Monster, pleaded guilty to all charges, including murder and concealment of death.
The victims are Banele Khoza, 15, Tokie Tlaka, 24, Noxolo Mdluli, 17, Felicia Mdlovu, 17, and Nomthandazo Mdluli, 19.
“The first human remains of Tlaka were found inside the yard of the accused, in his garden, next to his pit toilet. The second victim [Khoza] was also found in the garden inside the premises of the accused and the third victim [Noxolo] was found in the garden inside the yard of the accused.
“The fourth and fifth victims [Nomthandazo and Mdlovu] we found buried under the floor in an unfinished structure,” said Mnisi.
Mndawe was arrested in July 2019 after the killing of Tlaka, and was linked to her disappearance through Facebook in boxes after the deceased's sister managed to open her account and see who she was talking to before her disappearance and he was found in possession of the deceased's cellphone.
Police investigations revealed that he lured women to his home and would later kill and bury them in shallow graves between 2018 and 2019.
Mnisi said his investigation proved that Mndawe had used the same modus operandi.
“The first body [Tlaka] was found in a shallow grave with a blanket. What I have noticed is that the accused used the same modus operandi with the other two bodies. On Tlaka, I noticed that the grave was wet and found out that there was a trench attached to a tap from his garden. [With] the second body of Noxolo Mdluli, there was also a trench connected to a water source watering his garden and that of Banele Khoza was also connected to his water source from his house but there was no water from his house.”
Their bodies were decomposed and DNA tests had to be conducted.
To date, Mdluli and Mdlovu have not yet been buried as police are still waiting for results from a laboratory in Switzerland because the results they received from a local facility were inconclusive.
Before the start of the trial, Mndawe refused to take off his hoodie saying he cannot continue with the case when there were media cameras but acting judge Denise Greyling-Coetzer ordered his lawyer to convince him to take off his hat.
“I cannot continue with the case if there are cameras,” said Mndawe.
“Let the accused's lawyer speak to him. He must remove the hat and keep his mask on if he wants,” said Greyling-Coetzer.
After consulting with his lawyer he removed his hoodie.
Greyling-Coetzer is expected to deliver judgment on Friday.
