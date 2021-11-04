State rejects 'Masoyi Monster's' plea, continues with trial

The prosecution in the multiple murder trial against Julius Mndawe, dubbed the “Masoyi Monster”, on Thursday rejected his plea, saying they would rather go to trial.

Mndawe was expected to plead on five counts of murder and concealment of death after the case hit several snags in the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela since Tuesday.

Without getting into details of the plea they were presented with, prosecutor Adv Zwelethu Mata said: “The state doesn’t accept the plea of the accused. We therefore as the state decide to continue with the trial.”

The matter was then postponed to January 31.

Emotions ran high after the matter was postponed, when some of the relatives of the deceased cried uncontrollably.

Mndawe is accused of killing and burying five women in his yard at Masoyi village, outside Hazyview.

