Lack of water at court delays 'Masoyi killer' case

The multiple murder trial against Julius Mndawe, dubbed the “Masoyi Monster”, hit a snag in the Mpumalanga high court due to lack of water.

The case was expected to resume on Wednesday after the defence requested that the matter be postponed on Tuesday to allow them more time to prepare themselves.

Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said: "“Please be advised that Julius Mndawe's case has been rolled over to tomorrow at 8.30am in the high court. This is due to a water shortage in the building."

Mndawe is accused of killing and burying five women in his yard at Masoyi village, outside Hazyview.

He is expected to plead on the murder charges and concealment of deaths.

Mndawe was arrested in July 2019 for crimes believed to have started a year before, in which he would lure women, telling them that he loves them. He allegedly killed and buried them in shallow graves in his yard.

His arrest came after he allegedly killed Tokie Tloka, 24, and was linked to her disappearance through Facebook messages after the deceased's sister managed to access her account and saw who she was talking to prior to her disappearance in 2019.

After the discovery of Tloka's body, Mndawe then pointed out the graves of teenagers Noxolo Mdluli, 17, Banele Khoza,15, Felicia Ndlovu, 17, and Nomthandazo Mdluli,19. He had planted fruit trees or vegetables on top of the graves of his victims. Three of the decomposed bodies were verified through DNA tests.

To date, Mdluli and Ndlovu have not been buried as police are still waiting for DNA results from a laboratory in Switzerland because the results they received from a local facility were inconclusive.

Mndawe has since opted to use state lawyers after changing defence teams several times since his arrest.

He also abandoned his bail application as he feared for his life.