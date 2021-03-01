Making families wait two years for DNA results is unacceptable
Prioritise sensitive rape cases
Imagine being told your loved one was raped and brutally killed. As if that was not enough, you end up waiting two years for her body to bury her.
This is the story of an Mpumalanga family who we are reporting about in today’s edition – their daughter was raped and killed. Noxolo Mdluli’s body, along with four others, were found buried in a shallow grave in 2019 after alleged killer Julius Mndawe confessed and handed himself to the police in Masoyi village, near Hazyview...
