Ncikazi laments Bucs' lack of transfer activity

Orlando Pirates mentor Mandla Ncikazi says he would have loved to bolster the squad during the January transfer period, insinuating the club's hierarchy was the reason they didn’t sign any player.

Pirates had a quiet January transfer window, failing to bring in even one playing personnel while star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns, who are their direct rivals as far as the title race is concerned, managed to sign astute players like Teboho Mokoena and Surprise Ralani, among others.

“There is no coach that has ever been happy with the squad. We are always ambitious if we have enough resources like others,” Ncikazi told the media during the Nedbank Cup launch in Sandton on Tuesday.

“We are never enough. There are areas that you wish (to beef up) but sometimes the timing of bringing players becomes important in our team. Personally, I would have loved to have certain players. But we respect the process within the club on how they do things.”

The Buccaneers also didn’t release any player during the window and Ncikazi said they were not going to let anyone go if they were not going to sign players.

“You cannot take out players without bringing in new ones. Covid has taught me to expect the unexpected. Based on what is happening with Covid, you can’t have a very thin squad with the club being involved with CAF competition. We will need a lot of players,’’ stated the Bucs trainer.

“If you look at the fixture list that we are going to be engaged in, we are going to rotate the players using some in the league, so we cannot release without bringing in.”

Ncikazi added their inactivity in the transfer window could help them in terms of continuity.

“I think the club has taken a direction of continuity. I prefer working with a player who has been on the set up than bringing in a new player who will need time to adjust,’’ said Ncikazi.

Pirates return to action on Sunday, in a Nedbank Cup fixture away to AmaZulu.