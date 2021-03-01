Grieving families have waited for two years for loved ones' remains
DNA results backlogs delay justice
The backlog of DNA results in Mpumalanga is not only frustrating prosecutors and law-enforcement agencies, it has also resulted in some long standing court cases of rape, murder and gender-based violence remaining unresolved and some victims still to be buried.
The delay has led to about 80% of criminal cases not being concluded in the province...
