South Africa

Grieving families have waited for two years for loved ones' remains

DNA results backlogs delay justice

01 March 2021 - 08:20
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The backlog of DNA results in Mpumalanga is not only frustrating prosecutors and law-enforcement agencies, it has also resulted in some long standing court cases of rape, murder and gender-based violence remaining unresolved and some victims still to be buried.

The delay has led to about 80% of criminal cases not being concluded in the province...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X