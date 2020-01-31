Cop awarded for arresting Masoyi 'rapist, murderer'

Const Joseph Mnisi won the trust of a suspected serial killer he was investigating for the murder of five people by befriending the man and buying him fried chicken.

Mnisi cracked the investigation into the gruesome murders of five women in Masoyi, Mpumalanga, in just eight days. For his efforts, Mnisi was honoured with a special police award during the National Police Day awards held in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Mnisi, who arrested the man dubbed "Masoyi monster" Julius Mndawe, said it hurt him to see women going missing, and he decided to take on the investigation that led to the discovery of five bodies of women killed and buried by Mndawe.

He said he was touched by the family of one of the women who were killed by Mndawe when they came to the police station to get an update on the deceased's whereabouts.

Mnisi, who is attached to the Masoyi police station's detective unit, took over the investigation of the case on June 24, and on July 1 he had already identified the suspect.