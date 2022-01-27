South Africa

Pastor accused of sexual grooming of boys misses court date

The 51-year-old man was expected to apply for bail in the Palmridge regional court in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, but for no apparent reason, he was not brought to court by correctional services officials

27 January 2022 - 08:45
A church leader in Katlehong, East Rand, was expected to apply for bail yesterday at the Palmridge court but failed to arrive.
A church leader in Katlehong, East Rand, was expected to apply for bail yesterday at the Palmridge court but failed to arrive.
Image: 123RF

The case against a Katlehong pastor accused of sexually grooming boys had to be postponed after he was not brought before court from prison.

The 51-year-old man, who cannot be named as he has not pleaded in court, was expected to apply for bail in the Palmridge regional court in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday but for no apparent reason, he was not brought to court by correctional services officials.

Magistrate Reginald Dama said the accused appeared in court on Tuesday and the matter was moved to Wednesday for a bail application.

“We don’t know why he was not brought before court. We filled the J7 form for him to be released from correctional services... It is something beyond our control,” Dama said.

The suspect was arrested on January 11 for allegedly sexually grooming boys. He faces three counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault. However, the prosecution is expected to add more charges against the pastor. The suspect is the founder of a church that also has branches in Daveyton on the East Rand, as well as Bergville and Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

A senior pastor at the church who was present in court said the executive members of the church met on January 21 to discuss their leader's arrest.

“We’ve decided as the executive that we should give our father a chance to face whatsoever allegations he is facing... We are not commenting on the charges, on whether they are true or false. We are giving our father and his family space to deal with whatsoever they are facing,” he said.

In his statement, Bishop Marothi Mashashane, president of the SA National Christian Forum (SANCF), said he was relieved that the pastor was finally facing the law after previous attempts to bring him to book failed.

Zelda Masango, a whistle-blower, resigned from the church early this year after allegedly receiving threats. She told Sowetan that she became aware of the alleged abuse in December after walking into the pastor's room where he was with a young boy.

She immediately involved social workers and this led to one of the victims' parents making a complaint to police on January 11. The same day the pastor was arrested.

Omotoso's rape trial hits another snag

Three days into the long-awaited reopened trial of alleged sex-pest pastor Timothy Omotoso, the case hit another snag with a postponement yesterday,
News
1 year ago

Pope thanks journalists for helping expose Church sex abuse scandals

Pope Francis on Saturday thanked journalists for helping uncover the clerical sexual abuse scandals that the Roman Catholic Church initially tried to ...
News
2 months ago

It was taboo to talk about sex with elders, says woman in Zondo rape trial

The woman accusing Archbishop Stephen Zondo of rape has been questioned why for decades she did not tell her mother about the sexual abuse she had ...
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...