Pastor given five life terms for raping minors at his church
A 50-year-old pastor has been sentenced to five life terms in jail for raping minors belonging to his church.
Setabo Elias Molepo of the Global Life Changing Ministry Church at Ga-Madiba Mashashane village outside Polokwane, Limpopo, was convicted on five counts of rape by the Seshego regional court in Polokwane...
