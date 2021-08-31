Pastor given five life terms for raping minors at his church

A 50-year-old pastor has been sentenced to five life terms in jail for raping minors belonging to his church.



Setabo Elias Molepo of the Global Life Changing Ministry Church at Ga-Madiba Mashashane village outside Polokwane, Limpopo, was convicted on five counts of rape by the Seshego regional court in Polokwane...