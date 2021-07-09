Case of church leader (50) accused of marrying pupil (15) postponed

The 50-year-old Eastern Cape lay preacher, arrested recently for marrying an underage girl in rural Libode, will spend a few more days behind bars after his case was postponed on Thursday.

The suspect, who runs his own church, faces statutory rape, statutory assault and abduction charges. His alleged victim is a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Sowetan's sister publication, the Dispatch, previously reported that the victim’s 66-year-old grandmother had also been arrested, but was released on R500 bail after she appeared in the Libode magistrate’s court last week.

On Thursday, the suspect’s lawyer, Sinethemba Sogayise, told the court that his client had two alternative addresses: in Mjobeni village in Libode where he ran his businesses, and another in Ngqutyana village in Port St Johns, where he originally hails from.

The case was postponed to July 13 for a formal bail application.

The state, meanwhile, maintained that it would oppose bail.

In an interview with the Dispatch on Thursday, women, youth and people with disabilities deputy minister in the presidency, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, lamented those who used culture to abuse children.