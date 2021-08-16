South Africa

Girl, 6, allegedly raped by church caretaker in Roodepoort

16 August 2021 - 13:13
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Police said the girl was allegedly lured into the church premises and raped. Stock photo.
Police said the girl was allegedly lured into the church premises and raped. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a church caretaker in Roodepoort on the West Rand at the weekend, Gauteng police said on Monday.

The incident was reported to the police on Saturday afternoon, spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

It was alleged that the girl was lured into the church premises and raped, he said.

“Police acted swiftly by arresting the suspect.”

The man is expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Prosecutor, lawyer and cop in court for soliciting bail bribe from rape suspect

A prosecutor, a lawyer and a police officer have been hauled to court for allegedly demanding money from a man accused of rape in exchange for his ...
News
2 days ago

Prominent advocate and co-accused 'used social media to lure boys, sexually groom, assault and rape them'

Sordid details of how a prominent advocate and his co-accused allegedly used social media to lure boys into human trafficking, sexual exploitation, ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in
‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...