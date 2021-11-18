CRL Commission evidence off limits in Zondo rape trial
Defence’s cross-examination to be based on testimony of accuser
The high court in Pretoria has ruled that lawyers representing rape accused Archbishop Stephen Zondo cannot use evidence that was presented before the CRL Commission in their cross-examination of witnesses.
Yesterday, prosecutors filed an application before the court to prevent the defence from using evidence given by the first witness during her testimony before the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission) which took place in November last year...
