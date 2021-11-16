'Family meeting sought to influence me to drop rape charge against Zondo'

Bishop also offered R25,000, woman tells court

Details of a six-hour meeting in which Bishop Stephen Zondo allegedly offered compensation to a woman who accused him of rape to drop charges against him have been laid bare on the second day of the priest’s trial.



The 46-year-old, who is Zondo's relative, told the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday that she was called into a meeting in May last year at his brother’s home in Rustervaal, in the Vaal...