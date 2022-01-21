KZN proudly cites improvements in various areas of matric results

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Friday announced that the province had managed to improve in 8 out of 10 focus areas they had targeted.

Speaking at the announcement of the provincial pass rate of the class of 2021 at the Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences & Technology Academy in La Mercy, Mshengu said the department was happy with the achievement and congratulated the cohort, saying they had “proven to be the most resilient class in recent history”.

“This is the class that had to contend with two full years of Covid-19 disruptions... It had to contend with July unrest which forced us to cancel our annual winter classes. Today we stand proud that notwithstanding all these and related difficulties, the performance of the class of 2021 is an outstanding 76.8%, which is a marginal 0.8 [percentage points] decrease from the performance of the class of 2020,” Mshengu said.

He said the department wanted to increase the number of pupils who would pass matric in 2021.

“Indeed we increased from 104,938 in 2020 to 127,990 in 2021. We wanted to increase the number of schools passing [with] 100%. Indeed we increased from 140 in 2020 to 145 in 2021. We have also seen an increase in the schools from quintile 1-3 that performs between 91% and 100%.