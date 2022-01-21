KZN proudly cites improvements in various areas of matric results
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Friday announced that the province had managed to improve in 8 out of 10 focus areas they had targeted.
Speaking at the announcement of the provincial pass rate of the class of 2021 at the Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences & Technology Academy in La Mercy, Mshengu said the department was happy with the achievement and congratulated the cohort, saying they had “proven to be the most resilient class in recent history”.
“This is the class that had to contend with two full years of Covid-19 disruptions... It had to contend with July unrest which forced us to cancel our annual winter classes. Today we stand proud that notwithstanding all these and related difficulties, the performance of the class of 2021 is an outstanding 76.8%, which is a marginal 0.8 [percentage points] decrease from the performance of the class of 2020,” Mshengu said.
He said the department wanted to increase the number of pupils who would pass matric in 2021.
“Indeed we increased from 104,938 in 2020 to 127,990 in 2021. We wanted to increase the number of schools passing [with] 100%. Indeed we increased from 140 in 2020 to 145 in 2021. We have also seen an increase in the schools from quintile 1-3 that performs between 91% and 100%.
“We wanted to increase the number of bachelor passes. Indeed we increased from 51,074 in 2020 to 61,856 in 2021. We are number 1 in the country. We wanted to increase the number of diploma passes. Indeed we increased from 35,214 in 2020 to 42,128 in 2021. We wanted to increase distinctions. Indeed we improved from 49,999 in 2020 to 61,887. Again leading in the country.”
Mshengu said the department also wanted to eliminate the 0% schools.
“Indeed there is no school in KZN that got 0% from the six we had in 2020. We wanted to improve performance in maths and science. Indeed the mathematics improved from 51.2% in 2020 to 54.2% in 2021. Physical science improved from 69.7% in 2020 to 71.2% in 2021.
“We wanted to ensure that all home languages perform above 90%. Indeed isiZulu is 99.6%; isiXhosa 99.7; SiSwati 99.2%; Sesotho 96.6%; Afrikaans; 97.9% and English 90.8%. We wanted to reduce the number of learners with NSC (School Leaving) pass to 0 in all districts. 10 of out 12 districts managed to achieve this...”
He said they would still need to support those who did not make it.
“It is at this moment, ladies and gentlemen, that we all should do all we can to assist those learners who did not make it to ultimately pass their grade 12. We understand that this is a difficult time for them. But they should not despair because there is still more time to achieve what they couldn’t achieve in 2021.
“We plead with parents not to be hard to them but give necessary support and encouragement. They should take the opportunity provided by our Second Chance Programme,” Mshengu said.
