South Africa

Ntolo Secondary defies village's economic distress to shine again

21 January 2022 - 10:37
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Refiloe Mmoledi, 17, who got six distinctions and her Business Studies teacher Mumsy Khumalo at Ntolo Secondary School in Madidi, North West.
Image: Isaac Mahlangu

Ntolo Secondary School in Madidi village in the North West scored an impressive 88.2% matric pass rate despite not having a library or a laboratory.

The school also scored 16 distinctions, more than it had when it achieved a 100% pass rate in 2019.

Deputy principal Abel Malope said their secret to success is having dedicated teachers who put in extra hours through additional lessons in the afternoon and on weekends.

“We have dedicated teachers who go the extra mile. Our grade 12 lessons start at 6.40am Monday to Friday,” Malope said.

The school is situated in a village that is gripped by an extremely high unemployment rate with many households relying on old age pensions and social grants for survival.

The school also produced five distinctions in business studies while its best performing pupil amassed six distinctions.

Malope appealed to the private sector to visit the school and plough back so that it can continue to achieve and maintain its impressive academic achievements.

