Ntolo Secondary defies village's economic distress to shine again

Ntolo Secondary School in Madidi village in the North West scored an impressive 88.2% matric pass rate despite not having a library or a laboratory.

The school also scored 16 distinctions, more than it had when it achieved a 100% pass rate in 2019.

Deputy principal Abel Malope said their secret to success is having dedicated teachers who put in extra hours through additional lessons in the afternoon and on weekends.

“We have dedicated teachers who go the extra mile. Our grade 12 lessons start at 6.40am Monday to Friday,” Malope said.