Pass rates for mathematics, technical subjects improve

A total of 13,403 pupils sat to write technical mathematics and a 60.1% pass was achieved

There was an increase in the number of pupils who passed mathematics from 53.6% in 2020 to 57.6% in 2021, and the majority of those who sat for new technical subjects also passed, a move praised by the department of basic education.



This was revealed by basic education director-general DG Mathanzima Mweli on Thursday when he presented his technical report...