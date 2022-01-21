Gauteng to celebrate 'resilient' group after drop in pass rate

Gauteng saw a drop in the number of registered matric candidates to those who sat for the exams last year.

The province had 132,856 enrolled matriculants but only 127,523 sat for the exams.

The province received 47,358 distinctions.

Education MEC and premier are set to speak at the announcement of the provincial matric results at the Birchwood Hotel in Kempton Park, on the East Rand, on Friday. The province's top performing pupils will be honoured at the event.