MEC blames poor infrastructure for Limpopo's lower pass rate
Limpopo MEC for education Polly Boshielo has blamed the lack of proper infrastructure, Covid-19 and other issues as contributing factors to the province's declined matric pass rate in 2021.
The province has recorded 66.7% pass rate, a 1.5% drop from the previous year.
Boshielo, however, said she was more impressed with the quality of the results than quantity.
“We should applaud the matric class of 2021 for its continued resilience despite disruptions by Covid-19. Lack of infrastructure also forced us to overcrowd classes and which when you compare to private schools is twice the number,” she said.
Boshielo was speaking at the Ranch Hotel in Polokwane on Thursday where the province's results were announced, and top achievers honoured.
The ceremony was attended by, educators government officials and Limpopo cabinet led by premier Stan Mathabatha.
Boshielo said she was happy that out of about 17,000 distinctions, 11,000 were achieved by female pupils while males scored a lowly total of 6,300.
