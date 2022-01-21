Don’t choose qualification over career, counsellors say

According to SA's best career counsellors, it's important to not just take whatever course is offered to you

Now that matric results are out, some matriculants may be feeling overwhelmed about what to study and where to secure a brighter future.



According to SA's best career counsellors, it's important to not just take whatever course is offered to you because you want to make it to university but rather think about what kind of career you want and how best it is to get in the field...