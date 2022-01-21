South Africa

Thousands of applicants for limited spaces at varsities

The University of Johannesburg is among the most popular institutions after it received 306,000 applications for first year of study

21 January 2022 - 08:12
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Finding space at university will be a daunting task for some matriculants  as some ofthe top institutions have reported that they have limited space on campuses despite increasing number of applicants.

The University of Johannesburg is among the most popular institutions after it received 306,000 applications for first year of study...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?