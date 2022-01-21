Don’t despair: if you fail your exams, you have many options

SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) spokesperson Senzekile Shongwe told Sowetan on Thursday that these options included applying for a bridging course with a university of your choice or rewriting the subjects you did not get great marks in

