Don’t despair: if you fail your exams, you have many options
SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) spokesperson Senzekile Shongwe told Sowetan on Thursday that these options included applying for a bridging course with a university of your choice or rewriting the subjects you did not get great marks in
If you were in matric last year and you received your results but you did not pass the way you wanted to or did not make it, do not despair because there are options that you can explore.
SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) spokesperson Senzekile Shongwe told Sowetan on Thursday that these options included applying for a bridging course with a university of your choice or rewriting the subjects you did not get great marks in...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.