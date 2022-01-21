Class of 2021 surpasses all expectations

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced last night that the class of 2021 had achieved 211,725 distinctions, representing an increase from the 177,435 received in 2020

The overall matric pass rate for 2021 has marginally increased by 0.2 percentage points, but the number of distinctions obtained by the cohort shot up by 19.3%.



