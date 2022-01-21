Minnesota jury to decide if Chauvin's colleagues had duty to stop deadly Floyd arrest

The federal prosecution of three former Minneapolis police officers who took part in the deadly arrest of George Floyd began on Thursday in a trial that turns on when an officer has a duty to intervene in a colleague's excessive use of force.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane are charged with violating Floyd's civil rights during the arrest on a road outside a Minneapolis grocery store in May 2020.

All three men were peripheral characters in a chaotic, violent scene that galvanised some of the largest anti-racism protests in the United States. They can all be glimpsed at times in a widely seen cellphone video that shows their colleague Derek Chauvin with his knee on the handcuffed Black man's neck for more than nine minutes.

A jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death at the end of a nationally televised state trial in April 2021, and a Minnesota judge sentenced him to 22-1/2 years in prison.

Another jury, chosen in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul on Thursday, will now be asked to decide what, if anything, his colleagues should have done to stop Chauvin kneeling on Floyd, who was suspected of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

There are no African-Americans apparent among the 10 women and eight men selected as jurors and alternates, according a reporter providing a pool report for all media. One appears to be an Asian-American woman and another an Asian-American man and the rest are white, the report said.

Federal prosecutions of US police officers for killing someone while on duty are rare; the prosecution of other officers for wilfully violating someone's rights by not stopping a colleague who is using excessive violence is even rarer, legal observers say.

“Now the question is: who else gets held accountable?” said David Schultz, a law professor at the University of Minnesota. “Am I my fellow officer's keeper? If I see Derek Chauvin do something wrong, do I have some kind of duty to intervene?”