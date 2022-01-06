Second double murder suspect remanded in custody

The second suspect in the double murder case of police officer Det-Sgt Nkosinathi Ngwenya and his friend Jafta Mnisi has been remanded in custody.

Bongani Derick “Tiger” Mazibuko, 32, was arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

He and former ward 45 councillor Lifa Nkosi, 42, are accused of fatally shooting Ngwenya and Mnisi in October last year outside a drinking spot in Barberton.

Ngwenya was attached to the Nelspruit detectives unit.

Nkosi was not asked to plead when he appeared in the Barberton magistrate's court on Wednesday.

His bail application was postponed to January 10.

Hawks spokesperson in the province Cpt Lloyd Ramovha told Sowetan that a search for more suspects is ongoing.

“There's more suspects to be brought to book on this case and in no time, they will join the two accused,” Ramovha said.

National Prosecuting Authority Mpumalanga spokesperson Monisa Nyuswa said previously: “It is alleged that the accused [Nkosi] and his friends including Mazibuko went to the second deceased’s [Mnisi] house demanding to see him.

“In the process, they allegedly fired gunshots on the ground and also near the head of Mnisi’s younger brother. The accused are alleged to have gone to search for Mnisi and found him with Ngwenya, and shot them [several] times. A witness we cannot name saw the whole shooting.”

Nkosi is one of the state's key witnesses in the double murder and attempted murder case against suspended ANC Mpumalanga elections manager Mandla Msibi.

Mandla Msibi, former MEC for agriculture, land reform and rural development in the province, and five other men – ward 45 councillor Njabulo Shugulugu Mkhonto, Buddah Mdluli, Anele Mnisi, Tsepo Matsane and Charlie Ngwenya — are accused of fatally shooting two men outside Coyotes Chisa Nyama in Mbombela on August 22.

Sindela Sipho Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya were killed while Sfiso Mpila was injured.

All six pleaded not guilty and are out on R20,000 bail each.

Their case is due back in court on February 24.