South Africa

Cop and friend shot dead

Second double murder suspect remanded in custody

Bongani Derick “Tiger” Mazibuko, 32, was arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks in Barberton, Mpumalanga

06 January 2022 - 08:30
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Bongani Derick “Tiger” Mazibuko was arrested on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The second suspect in the double murder case of police officer Det-Sgt Nkosinathi Ngwenya and his friend Jafta Mnisi has been remanded in custody.  

Bongani Derick “Tiger” Mazibuko, 32, was arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks in Barberton, Mpumalanga. 

He and former ward 45 councillor Lifa Nkosi, 42, are accused of fatally shooting Ngwenya and Mnisi in October last year outside a drinking spot in Barberton. 

Ngwenya was attached to the Nelspruit detectives unit. 

Nkosi was not asked to plead when he appeared in the Barberton magistrate's court on Wednesday. 

His bail application was postponed to January 10. 

Hawks spokesperson in the province Cpt Lloyd Ramovha told Sowetan that a search for more suspects is ongoing. 

“There's more suspects to be brought to book on this case and in no time, they will join the two accused,” Ramovha said. 

National Prosecuting Authority Mpumalanga spokesperson Monisa Nyuswa said previously: “It is alleged that the accused [Nkosi] and his friends including Mazibuko went to the second deceased’s [Mnisi] house demanding to see him.

“In the process, they allegedly fired gunshots on the ground and also near the head of Mnisi’s younger brother. The accused are alleged to have gone to search for Mnisi and found him with Ngwenya, and shot them [several] times. A witness we cannot name saw the whole shooting.”

Nkosi is one of the state's key witnesses in the double murder and attempted murder case against suspended ANC Mpumalanga elections manager Mandla Msibi.

Mandla Msibi, former MEC for agriculture, land reform and rural development in the province, and five other men – ward 45 councillor Njabulo Shugulugu Mkhonto, Buddah Mdluli, Anele Mnisi,  Tsepo Matsane and Charlie Ngwenya — are accused of fatally shooting two men outside Coyotes Chisa Nyama in Mbombela on August 22.

Sindela Sipho Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya were killed while Sfiso Mpila was injured. 

All six pleaded not guilty and are out on R20,000 bail each. 

Their case is due back in court on February 24.

Ex-MEC slams state after his double murder case is postponed again

Former Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi says his legal team is going to approach the national director of public prosecution (NDPP) to ...
News
1 month ago

Faulty recorder stops bail bid by witness in MEC’s double-murder case

Lifa Nkosi, 42, an outgoing ward 45 councillor in  Barberton was due to apply for bail in the Barberton magistrate’s court on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

MEC murder case witness nabbed for murder

The main witness in the double murder and attempted murder case against former Mpumalanga agriculture, land reform and rural development MEC Mandla ...
News
1 month ago

