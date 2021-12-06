Murder and attempted murder case against former MEC postponed

The case against former Mpumalanga agriculture, rural development and environmental affairs MEC Mandla Msibi and his co-accused has been postponed to February for further investigation.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Msibi, Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, Tsepo Eddie Matsane, Anele Sonke Mnisi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli appeared before the Mbombela (Nelspruit) district court on Monday to face two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The charges relate to a shooting incident in August at Coyotes Shisanyama in Nelspruit.

Msibi was arrested in October and is alleged to have been involved in the fatal shooting of Dingane Ngwenya and Sindela Sipho Lubisi. A third person, Sfiso Mpila, survived.

After spending a week and weekend in custody, Msibi was granted bail of R20,000, along with his co-accused.

During their previous appearance, the court warned Msibi and his co-accused not to interfere with state witnesses.

Msibi was removed from his position as MEC.

TimesLIVE reported previously that the ANC in the province said his arrest would damage the party’s election ambitions.

TimesLIVE