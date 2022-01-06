Modjadji council unhappy Ramaphosa is ignoring its pleas

The council told ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on Wednesday to convey a message to Ramaphosa that the situation needed urgent attention before it exploded

The Modjadji Royal Council wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently intervene in its squabbles with ANC MP Mathole Motshekga over the Rain Queen.



The council told ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on Wednesday to convey a message to Ramaphosa that the situation needed urgent attention before it exploded...