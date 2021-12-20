House robber killed in Kimberley shoot-out

An armed robber was shot dead and a bystander was wounded in a shoot-out after a home invasion and robbery in Kimberley on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Sergio Kock said the owner of the house in Moghul Park and his wife were woken at about 8am by five robbers, four men and a woman.

“The robbers had firearms and assaulted the couple before tying them up. They took the owner’s firearm and a substantial amount of cash from the safe and fled the scene,” Kock said.