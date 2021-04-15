Robber sentenced for accomplices' deaths in shoot-out with Durban homeowners

A 33-year-old e-hailing taxi driver was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for his role in a robbery that led to the death of two of his accomplices in a burglary in Westville in August last year.

Though his accomplices may have been shot dead by the owner of the home which they had burgled, Zamani Blose pleaded guilty to the murders in the Durban high court on Wednesday.

In his plea agreement, Blose said when he embarked on the robbery with his armed accomplices, Vuyo Hlanguza and Siyabonga Ndlovu, he foresaw that “people could be injured or killed, including those among themselves and continued regardless”.

Blose began working as an e-hailing taxi driver in August after many years of unemployment.

On August 5, his taxi was hired to transport four men to Northdene. During the journey, he discovered that they were planning to commit robbery as they had masks and gloves.