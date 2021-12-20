Acting correctional services commissioner backs Zuma in medical parole appeal

Acting national correctional services commissioner has filed papers in support of the appeal against a Pretoria high court judgment which ruled that former president Jacob Zuma should return to prison to complete the remainder of his 15-month prison term.

Zuma has already applied for leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against the whole judgment and order handed down by judge Elias Matojane last week.

The matter is set for oral arguments on Tuesday.

In court papers which Sowetan has seen, acting commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale argued that Matojane erred in ruling that the decision taken by former commissioner and his predecessor Arthur Fraser to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful.

Last week, the high court set aside the decision taken by Fraser to release Zuma with less than two months after his sentence for contempt of court.

Fraser had overturned recommendations by the department’s medical parole appeal board by releasing Zuma.

Thobakgale argued in court papers that Matojane erred as the board "does not make a medical diagnosis of the offender".

He said the judgment implied that the recommendation of the appeal board was binding on the commissioner.