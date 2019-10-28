South Africa

Man killed, two on the run after shootout with Cape Town cops

By Ernest Mabuza - 28 October 2019 - 16:00
A shootout in Cape Town on Monday morning left one man dead and a police officer injured.
A man was killed in a shootout with police on Beach Road in Muizenberg, Cape Town, in the early hours of Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said two police officers on duty were investigating a suspicious vehicle when three people started firing shots at them. One of the policemen was injured in the shoulder.

The second police officer returned fire and shot dead one of the armed men. The other two fled. No arrests were made.

A firearm was recovered at the crime scene. 

"Ipid is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the unknown man, while police will be investigating a case of attempted murder on the basis of injuries sustained by the police official," said Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa.

