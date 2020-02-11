WATCH | 'Our father died in the same shop,' says owner of barbershop where robber was killed

Thirteen years ago, the man who laid the foundation for a barbershop in Laudium was killed during a robbery inside the shop. On January 31 this year, tragedy has again befallen the business.

This time an alleged robber was shot dead by a customer inside the barbershop, causing fear, anguish, and a loss of business for the family.

Bilal Lado from Al Madina barbershop in Laudium, who referred to his uncle as “father”, described him as “good man” who provided for his family.

Their barbershop is opposite the local school and near a mosque. On Tuesday morning, a few customers came to get their hair cut.

An armed man clad in a black jacket and bullet proof vest stands guard at the entrance of the barbershop. He was hired after the shooting last Friday.