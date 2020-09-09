Cash-in-transit robber gets lengthy sentence

A Dube hostel resident convicted of robbery and murder has been sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 47 years in jail.

The sentence has been welcomed by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Bhekani Dladla, 30, was sentenced by the Palm Ridge High Court on Monday for the armed robbery and murder of a Fidelity Cash Solutions security guard who had collected R30,000 from a butchery in Johannesburg in May 2018.

Dladla was assisted by Lalela Cwabaza, 37, before fleeing, said Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu of the Hawks.