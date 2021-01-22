Suspected robber shot dead in Rustenburg

A suspect was killed and a woman injured in a robbery on Fatima Bhayat Street in Rustenburg on Friday.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived at the scene at about 10am and found local authorities already in attendance.

He said a man, believed to be a suspect, was found some distance outside a shop, while a woman was found seated inside the one store.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The woman was assessed and found to have suffered an injury to her arm, sustained while seeking cover during the shooting,” Meiring said.

The woman was treated for her injuries and transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

He said details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE