Limited alcohol sales and relaxed curfew: Here’s what voting day under lockdown could look like

The health department has published recommendations the government should consider during the local government elections.

The elections are set to take place on November 1, with millions expected to cast their vote.

The recommendations were made by the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee (MAC), late last month, suggesting the curfew should be relaxed and alcohol sales should be limited on election day.

Here’s how your voting day could pan out if the recommendations are approved:

MORE POLICE ON STREETS

The advisory said the role of police to enforce compliance needs to be emphasised.

“Rallies and house-to-house campaigning in the run-up to the elections might create outbreak clusters and compliance with public health and social measures as well as Covid-19 management requirements needs to be monitored by the Electoral Commission (IEC),” it said.