Vaccination is durable solution to economic recovery in SA

Strive towards herd community must be intensified for economy to open completely

As expected, President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved the country down to alert level 2 – from alert level 3 – and eased lockdown restrictions. This is welcome, but also a reminder of how blunt lockdowns are as a tool of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic – we need a durable solution to keep our economy open and to learn to live with this virus like other nations.



Over the past few weeks, the country has seen a steady decline of Covid-19 infections and fatalities and the two coastal provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape are exiting the third wave of this dreadful virus. ..