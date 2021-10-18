Boxing SA announces fans can return to fights

Boxing SA has confirmed on Monday that fans can return to arenas for matches.

“This is applicable with immediate effect,” said Boxing SA’s acting director of operation Mncedisi Ngqumba in a statement.

This confirmation follows the announcement on September 30 by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and he placed the country on alert level 1 lockdown. Subsequent to the announcement, new regulations were issued on October 10 proclaiming the return of spectators to events.

The Boxing SA statement said strict Covid-19 protocols still needed to be followed.

“We therefore would like to give guidance on the return of spectators and confirm other details related to Covid-19 requirements and protocols as follows. Spectators are allowed at a maximum of 750 people for indoor venues and a maximum of 2,000 people for outdoor venues. If, however the venue, indoor or outdoor, is too small to hold the prescribed number of people then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used,” it said.

“All tournaments must end no later than 23h00 to allow sufficient time for all participants, event personnel and Boxing SA Officials to make it to their place of residence before the midnight curfew.

“Promoters must ensure that all other applicable requirements and protocols related to hosting of events are observed, including but not limited to, wearing of masks, social distancing, and sanitisation. Now all other requirements related to participation of athletes in an event, such as testing of boxers and their corners, remain unchanged.

“This means that all boxers and their corners must present proof of a negative test, not older than 72 hours, on the day of the weigh-in.”

Acting CEO Cindy Nkomo said they would communication changes when they become available.

“It is worth mentioning that the return of spectators to tournaments requires that all other compliances, as outlined in the Boxing Amended Regulations 2005, which had been relaxed by Boxing SA in consideration of the Covid-19 impact be strictly implemented once again,” she said.

“This means that promoters, among other things, must ensure that a security company is appointed for the event and that security personnel is present at the venue. It will also be a requirement to ensure that all venues used to host tournaments have suitable facilities as outlined in the Boxing Regulations and are compliant to the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act (Sasrea) requirements.”