Hand sanitisers in and around Tshwane are substandard, study finds

Commercial, off-the-shelf hand sanitisers used by members of the public in and around Tshwane are substandard, do not contain the recommended alcohol content, and are mostly incorrectly labelled, according to local and international standards.

This was the finding of a University of Pretoria (UP) study.

Most products analysed during the study found sanitiser solutions did not contain alcohol compositions for ethanol and isopropanol, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), said the university.

“Hand sanitisers are seen as the first line of defence against Covid-19, and because alcohol content and concentrations are imperative for a sanitiser to have virucidal activity, these findings suggest a widespread lack of adherence to the required composition.”