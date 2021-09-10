Price gouging forces Competition Commission to act against rogue companies

Covid-19 provided the Competition Commission’s staffers with a crash course in how to successfully bring price-gouging companies to book, in record time.

From handling about 350 price-gouging complaints a year pre-Covid-19, the commission was swamped with more than 1,000 cases by the end of April last year, and at one point they were dealing with 2,000.

Litigating cases got off to a bit of a rocky start, commission staff revealed during a report-back webinar on Friday, the first case – against Babelegi Workwear – being heard via Microsoft Teams over the Easter weekend.

The Competition Tribunal had some issues with the way the commission presented its case, but ruled in June that Babelegi Workwear “knew full well that there was a significant increase in demand for masks by imposing exploitive prices”. Its prices shot up by 888% in the course of just six days, the commission said on Friday.

By the end of March this year, the commission had dealt with 36 price-gouging cases.

Two more gouging “waves” – prompted by the ginger/garlic shortage of January and the food shortages caused by mass looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July – led to sharp spikes in the number of gouging complaints from the public.