How FunDza’s got SA’s youth hooked on reading

The FunDza Literacy Trust was founded in 2011 to get South Africans reading with the goal of improving the functional literacy levels of young people.

Ten years later, the innovative non-profit reaches 300,000 users monthly through its free mobile-friendly website, the fundza.mobi platform, and has garnered a number of awards — both international and local — along the way.

Some highlights include being awarded the prestigious Unesco Confucius Prize for Literacy in 2017. This year, it was selected as a US Library of Congress Literacy Awards Best Practice honoree. It was also awarded the Literacy Association of SA’s Significant Contribution to Literacy Award.

The write start

At the time FunDza was founded, the need to address the country’s literacy gaps was glaringly obvious.

The 2007 National Reading Survey had found that nearly 50% of South Africans did not own any leisure books, and that books were perceived as expensive. A quarter of respondents never read in their spare time. Those who did read mainly accessed books through public libraries.

In 2011, Equal Education found that learners had little or no access to leisure books, with only 8% of public schools having functional libraries — and those were almost entirely former model C schools.

Another challenge, says Dorothy Dyer, one FunDza’s founding members, was that “there was little exciting or accessible material available to teens in which they could recognise themselves and their worlds”.

The importance of this cannot be underestimated. As Ros Haden, content manager at FunDza, puts it: “Seeing yourself in a story makes you realise that reading can relate to you, and that your world is valid — it’s worth a book.”