Just two SA provinces procured PPE at Treasury's recommended prices: AG

A special auditor-general's report has revealed that seven provinces ordered personal protective equipment (PPE) from suppliers at prices exceeding the maximum price prescribed by the National Treasury.

The AG briefed parliament on the first and second special reports on the financial management of government’s Covid-19 initiative on Friday.

The Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the North West, the Northern Cape and the Western Cape were fingered as the culprits, while the Free State and Limpopo were the only ones found to have complied with the market-related prices.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were named the worst in this regard. The two provinces are said to have also accept substandard PPE.

“When we assessed the awards, submissions and delivery notes in relation to goods delivered, we noticed that no mention was made of the actual specifications that had to be complied with for the goods to be delivered, as required by instruction.

“In KwaZulu-Natal, PPE of inferior quality was accepted other than those ordered and paid for. In Gauteng, goods were received and paid for by the department that were not the same as the ones specified in the original order documents,” the AG's office said.