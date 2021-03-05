'I don’t take surviving Covid-19 for granted'
It is scary how ravaging the Covid-19 virus has been and continues to be around the world.
SA has passed 1.5 million positive cases, with 47,145 deaths reported at the time of writing. These statistics are not just numbers but human beings – someone’s parents, mother, brother, uncle or sister. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.