Sanitisers must be worth their salt

Not all who claim to sanitise are sanitisers, consumers have been warned. The public has been urged to be more alert when purchasing hand sanitizers as some of them might not even be up to the standard of sanitizing they claim.

Even though the country has stepped down to level one lockdown, people are still expected to wear masks and use hand sanitizers to curb the further spread of covid-19.

“As many of these spray bottles are unlabelled, there is a large question mark over the exact ingredients of the contents and whether they actually contain the required levels of alcohol required to effectively neutralise the Covid-19 virus,” says Annete Devenish, marketing manager at infection protection products Sani-Touch .

Devenish adds that the SABS 490, correct labeling, NRCS registration number is a very important indicator for legitimate hand sanitisers and wipes .

“Check the ingredients with percentages, warnings and precautions and efficacy tests stipulated on the label. Manufacturers details are also important. If it claims to be a surface sanitizer it must by law have a NRCS registration number printed on the label”