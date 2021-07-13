Sanitiser drinker fears following his dead buddies

Two of the deceased trio have been named as Alfred Mbiza, 57, and John Mnisi, 58.

Three men have lost their lives after consuming 100% alcohol sanitiser mixed with cooldrinks to quench their thirst for booze in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.



The three friends, who died last week, had apparently bought the concoction from another man. The man, whose name is known to Sowetan, was attacked and assaulted by community members seeking revenge for the dead men. He was rescued by the police...