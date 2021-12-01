Sitole unable to recall Phoenix death toll during SAHRC hearing

Commissioner refuses to shoulder any blame for July unrest

Embattled national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole does not know how many people were killed in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, during the July civil unrest.



Sitole cracked on Tuesday during his appearance before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing into the unrest, which saw hundreds of shopping centres, warehouses and factories looted and destroyed, costing the economy about R50bn...