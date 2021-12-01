Top cop found very wanting
On July 16, at the height of the unrest that had gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation.
He was flanked by SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya and police commissioner Kehla Sitole in a show of force undoubtedly meant to demonstrate that the country’s security apparatus was in control. ..
