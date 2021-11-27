South Africa

Hawks recover ammunition suspected to have been looted in July unrest

27 November 2021 - 10:39
The Hawks have recovered rounds of ammunition suspected to have been looted during the July unrest.
The Hawks have recovered rounds of ammunition suspected to have been looted during the July unrest.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

The Hawks have recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition assumed to have been looted during the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in July.

Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase, spokesperson for the directorate, said a team comprising the Hawks’ national priority violent crimes unit, crime intelligence, the special task force and the Durban K9 unit recovered 512 rounds of ammunition this week.

Nkwalase said the ammunition is “suspected to be among those looted from a container in Montclair around July 2021”.

“The joint police team swiftly reacted on information received about illegal firearms in the Umbumbulu area and a search operation was conducted today in an abandoned kraal at Nkomazi area in Umbumbulu,” said Nkwalase.

“A total of 15 boxes of 9mm Magtech ammunition was recovered containing approximately 512 live rounds of ammunition. No one has been arrested at this stage and the ammunition found was seized for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Officials in court for ‘defrauding municipality of R338m’

Top officials who allegedly defrauded the Kannaland municipality in the Western Cape of more than R338m have been hauled to court after being ...
News
1 day ago

High-powered team looking for masterminds of July unrest, SAHRC hearing told

Four specialist state advocates were working with the Hawks, crime intelligence, digital forensic investigators and others to “get to the bottom” of ...
News
1 day ago

Hawks arrest man suspected of selling explosives to cash-in-transit and ATM bombers

A man suspected of dealing in explosives used in cash-in-transit heists and to bomb ATMs has been arrested.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC