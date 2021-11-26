Police response to July unrest was inadequate: David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Friday the response by the police to the unrest that gripped Gauteng in July was inadequate.

“I have no doubt the police were running around, but their response was not adequate,” Makhura said at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings on Friday.

“The police still have to tell us who was orchestrating the violence.”

He said the Gauteng government was unhappy with the way the events leading up to the unrest were handled.

“We were disappointed by the way in which the matter was handled. Looking at media posts, this was an organised incident. If you look at what was being called for, this was an organised and orchestrated activity to undermine the sitting head of state and the government,” Makhura said.

The looting in Gauteng, Makhura said, was a symptom of desperate conditions which were a result of the worsening economic situation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said social media postings could have fuelled the unrest.