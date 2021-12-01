POLL | SA's unemployment rate is at an all time high ... are you a statistic?

Politicians and civil society have again called on government to turn around the unemployment crisis in SA following the latest StatsSA report.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the third quarter of 2021 revealed that SA’s unemployment rate had hit a new record high of 34.9%.

The report revealed the number of employed people decreased by 660,000 in the third quarter to 14.3-million.

The official unemployment rate increased from 34.4% in the second quarter to 34.9% in the third quarter. This is the highest since the start of the report in 2008.

The report said the high unemployment figures were exacerbated by the July unrest in which millions of businesses were looted and destroyed.

"There was an increase in the number of discouraged work-seekers (up by 545,000) and an increase in the number of those that are not economically active (NEA) for reasons other than discouragement (up by 443,000), resulting in a net increase of 988,000 in the NEA population over this period.